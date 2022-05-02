Buy one Apple accessory, get 30% off in this limited-time Target sale

Now is the time if you’re looking to stock up on some Apple accessories. Target is offering various Apple accessories in a buy one, get one 30% off deal for a limited time.

Target has you covered whether you’re looking for accessories for your new iPad, Apple Watch, or iPhone. For a complete breakdown of everything Target has to offer, the sale page has everything you’re looking for.

If you need some suggestions on deals to look out for, we recommend checking out Apple’s newest AirTags. Typically priced at $30 each, you buy a couple here and get the second discounted by 30%. That’s a really great deal.

For Apple Watch users, there are a couple of good selections when it comes to Apple Watch bands (like this one). Actually, scratch that, there are tons of good deals here on these worth checking. Click here for the full list.

There’s no telling when Target plans to yank this promotion away, so we suggest jumping on this opportunity while you can. A 30% off sale on new Apple accessories is rare to come by, so take advantage of this while it’s here. Click the button below for more details.

