GameStop is blowing out Amazon 4K Fire TV Sticks at just $25

Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d write: GameStop (yes, that GameStop) currently has Amazon’s 4K Fire TV stick down to just $25. Comparing apples to apples, Amazon sells these for $50, so you’re saving yourself half the price.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is perfect for any streaming needs. It’s packed with a ton of features, like being able to launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

The added bonus of watching 4K content from Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO is a nice touch too. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg; you can find the rest of the features here.

$25 for an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an absolute steal, and it makes this one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date on this, so it probably wouldn’t hurt to jump on this now. Click the button below for more information.

