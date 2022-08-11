Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds are down to $21 right now

If you’re like most people, you probably lose earbuds on a regular basis. If so, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds are a great pair of backup earbuds to keep around for those times when your current pair goes missing.

So, what makes these earbuds a solid backup? Well, for starters: price. Right now, they’re down to just $21. They typically sell for $35. But of course, there are other reasons than just the price. Let’s break it down.

These earbuds offer a really easy one-step pairing process, just like AirPods. Additionally, you get 28 hours of battery life and wireless charging. Not to mention, they’re equipped with cVc 8.0 noise-reducing technology for optimized sound in your calls.

Not bad for just $21, right? If this is your cup of tea, this deal is for the taking. Worst-case scenario, if you don’t like them, you’re only out 20 bucks. That’s a pretty safe gamble. For more details, click the button below.

