I never thought I’d spend $70 on a meditation app but here we are

If you had told me a week ago that I would not only spend money on a sleep and meditation app, but that I would spend SEVENTY dollars on one, I would have laughed. Like, a lot. But here we are a week later and $70 shorter.

I’ve been in the market for a calming app for months now, ever since Ste dropped this little piece on us, as part of my efforts to improve my digital and personal wellbeing. I’ve already knocked off a bunch of subscriptions (step one), with step two aimed at improving my sleepless nights and anxiety.

While doing my own research, I kept seeing suggestions for Calm. And because the internet knows all, I then started getting ads for it. I ignored them for a while, but then one ad had Eva Green reading a bedtime story. I’ve been obsessed with her voice ever since rewatching Penny Dreadful and this was the tipping point for me.

Minutes later the app was downloaded

It’s hard to explain the disappointment I felt when I realized that most of the “Sleep Stories” from celebrities like Eva Green, Matthew McConaughey, Nick Offerman, and more are not only behind a paywall, but a $70 a year paywall at that. Begrudgingly, I signed up for the trial and set a reminder to cancel it before the seven-day trial ran out.

Dear reader, it took two sessions of Sleep Stories from Eva Green and Matthew McConaughey to sell me on this app.

I’ve never been good at falling asleep and white noise and other “calming” sounds have never done it for me, but MY GOD, these stories have both help calm me and improve my actual sleep. I’m also not a fan of ASMR, but after listening to people read me stories in the most calming voices ever, maybe I need to give it a second chance.

There are plenty of other things in the app from what I can tell, including Disney piano tracks, daily meditation lessons, and more. I’m excited to try these out in the future, but right now I’ve only been using it at night for sleep purposes.

Now, do I recommend that everyone go out and drop big money on this app? Absolutely not, but with a seven-day trial, it’s absolutely worth trying it for yourself. If you are interested in trying it out for yourself, Calm is available on both Android and iOS.

Stick around for part three, as I work on my growing reading list by using apps like Audible.

What do you think? Is Calm something you could see yourself using? Do you have any other suggestions? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: