The new No Man’s Sky update adds more planet types, volcanoes, and more

No Man’s Sky, a personal favorite of mine, has seen many updates to the underwhelming game that released in 2016. Now, the game is undergoing a new transformation, one that adds new vegetation, planet variations, and a lot more.

This update, called Origins, follows other popular updates including Next, Beyond, and Abyss. The blog post discussing the update highlights new, dramatic landscapes that will up the scale of things like mountains, something many players have clamored for since the game first released. If you are worried about your current bases and planets, Hello Games notes that previously discovered planets will remain the same.

In addition to new landscapes, colors, and weather, Origins will add volcanoes, more creatures, and freaking sandworms.

No Man’s Sky Origins will also include an updated UI, an improved teleporter system and photo mode, and more.

*Billy Mays voice* But wait, there’s more. In addition to everything mentioned above, planets will get new, giant buildings and archive buildings that contain more stories related to the No Man’s Sky universe. Infestations will also plague some planets, and you’re going to want to proceed with caution on these, because they can prove to be extremely dangerous.

Oh, and did we mention the freaking firestorms, tornadoes, meteor showers, insects, roaming traders, and wild robots? Because, yeah, those are now found on planets, as well.

Overall, Origins looks to be a huge step in the growing world of No Man’s Sky, and personally, I can’t wait to hop in my ship and explore the new features.

What do you think? Interested in trying out the new No Man’s Sky Origin update? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.