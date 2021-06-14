Halo Infinite is coming this holiday season and it looks so good

E3 2021 kicked off this weekend and we’ve already seen some pretty big reveals. One of the most exciting things we’ve seen so far came during Sunday’s Microsoft presentation. We’ve finally got confirmation that Halo Infinite will be coming this holiday season. Hallelujah!

Halo Infinite is the latest installation in the insanely popular Halo franchise. Halo is the godfather of online console fps, and Halo Infinite looks like it’s going to live up to that reputation.

But this latest installment isn’t leaving behind its epic single-player campaign. Both the single-player and multiplayer aspects of the game will be releasing near the end of this year. And this time, multiplayer will be free-to-play.

Microsoft’s Halo Infinite presentation gave us some pretty awesome new looks at the game. We got a good like at a lot of the things that we know and love about Halo in this multiplayer trailer.

Big maps with massive vehicle battles are back, as well as those familiar game modes that we all know and love. I’m jumping up and down in my seat with excitement while writing this article.

The presentation also gave us a new look at some of the single-player campaign in the game. The trailer avoids giving any real spoilers, but there is a nice look at the new landscape, showing off the new, next-gen graphics.

There’s also a cool scene with Master Chief traversing zero-gravity space with the help of a few guns and a new grapple of sorts. We’re then introduced with a new AI sharing a familiar resemblance with Cortana, Master Chief’s previous AI assistant who has gone rogue.

Both of these trailers are exciting, and I personally can’t wait until we can get our hands on this game. Unfortunately, there was no concrete release date revealed, but Microsoft did confirm that both the single-player campaign and the free-to-play multiplayer will be available this holiday season.

Everybody pray to the video game gods that Halo Infinite doesn’t fall victim to another delay.

