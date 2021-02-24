Amazon recently introduced its newest gaming service, Amazon Luna. The cloud-based gaming service was launched in early access near the end of last year. Originally, the service was available on an invite-only basis. However, the company has now announced that the service is available on Fire TV devices to everyone, without an invite.

The service is also available on Windows, Mac, and various web browsers, but users will still have to receive an invite in order to use those devices. Anyone with a Fire TV device can now experience Amazon’s Luna simply by downloading the app.

The Luna controller, which was also previously only available to those lucky enough to get an invite, is also now available for anyone to purchase. While you can use any Bluetooth-enabled controller with Amazon’s new cloud-gaming service, the Luna controller comes with a built-in WiFi card meant to enhance the overall Luna gaming experience.

Fire TV users can try out Luna for free

Luna is currently offering a 7-day trial period, with a $5.99 per month subscription fee after that. This will allow gamers to play games like Metro Exodus and Control without lengthy downloads. Additionally, users can purchase a Ubisoft+ subscription for $14.99 a month to get access to titles like Assassins Creed: Valhalla and Far Cry 5.

You can find a list of Fire TV devices that are currently available to use Luna here, and all you have to do is download the app, and you’ll be on your way to experiencing cloud gaming in no time!

