#GameTechie
Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, is now available on Android
Select Samsung, Pixel, and OnePlus devices can now access the service.
Game streaming continues to be a hot topic for many companies, including Amazon. The service, which was announced in September and launched in October, is now available on select Android devices.
Previously available on PC, Mac, iPhone and iPad (via web apps), and Fire TV, the company announced on Twitter that certain Samsung, Pixel, and OnePlus phones can now use the game streaming service as a web app, as well.
First, you’ll need access to Luna. This can be requested by going to this link and filling out some basic information. Then, once you have access, you’d go to the same link where it will give you some instructions on downloading the web app to your Android device.
It should be noted that not all devices under these manufacturers will have Luna available. In a statement to The Verge, Amazon notes the following devices as compatible:
- Pixel 4XL, 4A, 4A 5G, 5
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra
- OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G
Currently, there are two tiers available for Luna, a $5.99 tier that includes a variety of games like Metro Exodus, Control, and GRID. There’s also a $14.99 tier which includes more games through Ubisoft Connect.
What do you think? Interested in Luna? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Amazon now has a totally-not-creepy way to buy clothes that fit you
- Amazon has revealed its first self-driving robotaxi and it looks wild
- The FTC wants major social companies to explain their privacy and advertising policies
- Facebook’s latest idea is news articles that are just bullet points and sound bites
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.