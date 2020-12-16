Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, is now available on Android

Game streaming continues to be a hot topic for many companies, including Amazon. The service, which was announced in September and launched in October, is now available on select Android devices.

Previously available on PC, Mac, iPhone and iPad (via web apps), and Fire TV, the company announced on Twitter that certain Samsung, Pixel, and OnePlus phones can now use the game streaming service as a web app, as well.

First, you’ll need access to Luna. This can be requested by going to this link and filling out some basic information. Then, once you have access, you’d go to the same link where it will give you some instructions on downloading the web app to your Android device.

Hey @TheCodeB00K, as Raghu from Team Luna explains below, you won’t have to wait very long for Android support (or, like, at all). Play Luna with early access now: https://t.co/IU81kXZouU pic.twitter.com/aVDCbQcP64 — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) December 15, 2020

It should be noted that not all devices under these manufacturers will have Luna available. In a statement to The Verge, Amazon notes the following devices as compatible:

Pixel 4XL, 4A, 4A 5G, 5

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G

Currently, there are two tiers available for Luna, a $5.99 tier that includes a variety of games like Metro Exodus, Control, and GRID. There’s also a $14.99 tier which includes more games through Ubisoft Connect.

