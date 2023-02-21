Anker issues power bank recall after house fire

Anker is issuing a recall for one of its power banks after it became the “most probably cause” of a house fire.

Last week, in Washington County, Maryland, a home caught on fire.

It was determined that the fire originated around a packed suitcase. The only thing in the suitcase that could have caused the fire was an Anker 535 Power Bank.

Fortunately, no one in the house was injured, and the homeowners were able to quickly stop the fire from spreading.

Anker quickly issued a recall after discovering a manufacturing defect in the device that could cause overheating. The company says the fault is only on a “small number” of Anker 535 devices with model number A1366.

Image: Anker

However, the company is currently working with local governments for a full voluntary recall. It suggests that customers immediately stop using the device and dispose of it properly at a Lithium disposal center.

Anyone who purchased an Anker 535 model A1366 will get a full refund for their purchase. You will need to provide proof of purchase and an order number.

If you’re unsure if your Anker Power Bank falls under this recall, you can find the model number on the device itself. On the bottom of the Power Bank, you’ll find the product name Anker 535 Power Bank.

Look underneath that for Model number A1366. You’ll have to head to Anker’s website and fill out a claim form for your full refund.

