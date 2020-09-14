So apparently ByteDance is not selling TikTok to Microsoft or Oracle

In the ongoing saga between TikTok and the US, it seems that Microsoft and Oracle are now out of contention. This comes after it was announced this morning that Microsoft’s bid wasn’t accepted, leaving Oracle. So, what’s happening now? Well, honestly, it’s kind of unclear.

Basically, what you need to know is that now, ByteDance isn’t selling its source code to any US buyer. This source code includes TikTok’s algorithm, which helps serve the catered short-form video content to users. This algorithm is at least partially responsible for TikTok’s huge growth, as it does a good job of serving appropriate content to different users.

This information comes from CGTN, a state-controlled media outlet in China.

Much of this is assumed to deal with new regulations in China that restrict Chinese companies from selling certain technologies, including artificial intelligence, to other countries.

In addition to this news regarding a buyer, there is also some confusion about the actual ban date. According to the executive order from the White House, the ban is supposed to occur 45 days after the order, September 20. But other reports from the president have mentioned September 15 as the ban date.

Guess we’ll find out sooner rather than later, as tomorrow is September 15.

What do you think? Do you have any thoughts regarding the TikTok ban? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

