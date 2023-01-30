TikTok CEO to testify in Congress over app privacy and security

CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, has agreed to appear before Congress. Mr. Chew will testify about concerns over privacy and security in the popular video app.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Chew will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23.

The TikTok chief will be the only witness at the hearing after voluntarily agreeing to testify.

The primary goal of the hearing will be for lawmakers to discuss their concerns over privacy and security on the Chinese-based app.

“TikTok has knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese Communist Party to access American user data. Americans deserve to know how these actions impact their privacy and data security, as well as what actions TikTok is taking to keep our kids safe from online and offline harms,” reads a statement from Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

TikTok continues to ensure that it would never allow the Chinese government to access or interfere with any of its data. But lawmakers are still not convinced.

This hearing will allow representatives to ask questions about privacy and security concerns. On the other hand, it will allow Mr. Chew to convince Congress that TikTok is safe.

The hearing will take place on March 23. It will be interesting to see how Mr. Chew, a Harvard graduate and former Facebook intern, handles the grilling from Congress.

