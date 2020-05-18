This violinist adds a classical twist to classic video game music

Do you appreciate classical music? Specifically, the violin? What about video games? Are you a fan of old-school gaming on consoles like the NES and SNES? If so, I have a very specific suggestion for you that you should totally check out.

I saw some rumblings of these videos this morning on Twitter (and Kotaku has covered it as well), but basically, violinist and YouTuber Teppei Okada has been using his talent to showcase violin covers, but the reason we’re here today is to showcase their covers of various video game music.

There’s also a Skype remix that is an absolutely bop, but again, we’re here for the video games.

Check out some of the covers from violinest Teppei Okada

Classic video game music reimagined as violin covers is an aesthetic I didn’t know I needed in my life, but here we are.

The most recent video on the channel is probably my favorite, and it features the iconic F-Zero game. Not only do we get a violin rendition of the music, but the sound effects as well

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Next on the list, the classic that is Super Mario World on the SNES. Again, Teppei is able to blend the music and sound effects and it’s just fantastic stuff

Then we have Dragon Quest 3 on the NES. Admittedly, I’m not really familiar with the title, but the cover is impressive as always

Super Mario 64 is next up, and while it doesn’t go with the actual gameplay, who cares, it sounds amazing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There’s a lot of Mario on this list, but I am most certainly not complaining

And, of course, we have a little bit of The Legend of Zelda to round it out (I especially appreciate the disc error sound effects at the beginning)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you are picking up what Teppei Okada is putting down, definitely make sure to check out their YouTube channel.

What do you think? What was your favorite cover from the violinist Teppei Okada? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: