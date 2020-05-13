The Unreal Engine 5 footage running on PlayStation 5 is truly unreal

Recently, the internet dragged Microsoft for its unveiling of “next-generation footage” by all but skipping actual gameplay and instead focusing on rendered trailers that didn’t really highlight actual gameplay.

Now, however, we are getting a glimpse at true next-gen footage in the form of Unreal Engine 5 and the upcoming PlayStation 5. This is being shown through a real-time gameplay demo of a game that I don’t think actually exists but now I must have it.

Not only does the video showcase some amazing visuals, but it also gives a glimpse into how everything comes together between the PlayStation 5 and Unreal Engine 5. It’s a bit technical in places but does a good job of breaking it down in easy-to-understand terms. Essentially, the terms to keep in mind are “Nanite” and “Lumen” which you can read more about here.

Unreal Engine 5 running on PlayStation 5 is amazing

Just. I can’t. It’s beautiful. The video highlights some of the technology Epic Games is putting into Unreal Engine 5, while also showcasing how the PS5 will be able to utilize things like an SSD to provide lightning-fast load times and game speed.

That last part is highlighted there near the end, where the character on screen is flying through the crumbling city. Previously, to have that kind of detail and speed for which you can travel through a level would be impossible. This part ties back into some earlier statements from Sony when discussing game speed on PlayStation 5.

While this is exciting, it should be noted that Epic Games has stated that this technology will not be available to developers at launch for next-gen consoles, but instead that an early preview would be made available in the first part of 2021 with a full release later in the year.

