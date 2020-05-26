Can PC players of GTA V crossplay with consoles?

The latest episode in the Grand Theft Auto series from Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto V, came out almost seven years ago. Since then, GTA V has had releases on all the major consoles, and finally, on PC. With all of those players adding up to a huge fanbase, you’d think they could play together, right?

I mean, the game runs on the same core (presumably), needs you to create a Rockstar Social Club account, and sign in with that. You can even join crews that are on other platforms, so why wouldn’t it let you crossplay?

So, since GTAV is everywhere, can PC players crossplay with console players?

Short answer: No

See, even though GTA V is on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, and PC – none of the platforms can play together. There was a huge uproar when the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 came out because Rockstar flat out said that you’d have to rebuy the game again. They nicely let your Online player progress carry over though, which was a little bit like salt in the wound for many gamers.

Yes, you can join crews with mixed platform players. You still get all the custom emblems and stuff, and benefits, but their characters won’t be able to see each other in-game. You can’t send experience points or money between platforms, and if you want to play with friends on another platform, you’re limited to buying whatever console they play on.

Our advice? If possible, play on the Xbox One version if you want Online, because PC is full of cheaters.

What do you think? Surprised that you can’t play GTA V with people on other platforms? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.