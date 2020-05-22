PlayStation 5 might kick off the next console generation in the lead without doing anything at all

I’ve been sitting here for weeks now, while Microsoft shares info on the Xbox Series X, wondering what was in the cards for Sony’s PlayStation 5. During this time, we’ve been shown a pre-loaded, pre-rendered demo of what the new Unreal engine looks like on the PlayStation 5, as well as an idea of what the launch titles are looking like. Cool, I guess. I’ve been waiting for what seems like forever for Sony to tip their hand. It seems like everyone else is as well.

As the clear winner of this current console generation, what does Sony have to gain by not telling us anything? Actually a whole hell of a lot. Microsoft is out here, showing the world that their new system is going to be better than the last. They’ve shown us the console. They’ve taken us under the hood and shown us what it is working with. Hell, Microsoft even showed us the ports on the back. Everything they’ve done is just so transparent.

Meanwhile, Sony is over here showing off end-of-generation games for the PlayStation 4 and tech demos for the PlayStation 5 that weren’t even made in-house. It’s working, fans everywhere are frothing at the mouth over it.

A true-to-life example of less is more

We know almost all there is about Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. All we really know about the PlayStation 5 is that the controller looks pretty rad. Yes, the DualShock needed a redesign badly and the DualSense looks the part. I’d say that was my major issue with PlayStation over the last generation. This limited info has created an air of mystery around the console. As a games writer, I check my feeds regularly for updates. Everyone has the same info. The bullet-points couldn’t be more clear:

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has a bold new design

The system could possibly look like a bedpan

It has a great solid-state drive

The console releases this holiday

The PlayStation 5 isn’t going to be as powerful as the Xbox Series X

That last bullet-point was cause for concern, but after seeing Epic’s little tech demo, I think people are more interested in what the PS5 can do, instead of what it can’t. To quote Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story “It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pay off for them.” Funny thing is, it will and it has.

If Xbox wins out of the gate, it will be a pyrrhic victory

We know all there is to know about the Xbox Series X. Everyone is well aware of the console’s strengths and more importantly, its weaknesses. With it shaped like a mini-fridge, it’s not going to fit in any traditional spot. It is bringing back proprietary memory cards for expandable storage. It has the potential to have a GPU bottleneck, as seen with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The PlayStation 5 will have its very own strengths and weaknesses as well, but Sony isn’t laying it all bare for the public to tear apart. When Sony shows their cards, it’s going to be like fireworks on the 4th of July.

When Sony reveals the PlayStation 5 and gives the world an intimate first look, everyone will stop and pay attention. They’ll do this because this will answer the questions they are asking. It answers the questions WE’VE been asking. The world will be eating out of Sony’s hand and anything and everything they say will be fresh and exciting. Interestingly enough, it goes to show that Sony is taking Microsoft incredibly serious this time around.

For you naysayers out there, pop onto Google or Reddit and search for PlayStation 5. The chatter is absolutely insane. Speculation, potential leaks, mock-ups of the system, and what the DualSense could look like in action. There are so many people talking about the PlayStation 5 and Sony hasn’t even shown the world what it looks like yet. Their tight-lipped approach says a lot more than what they are actually saying, which of course, is nothing.

I’m looking forward to this next generation on consoles and I am sure you are too. I’m also looking forward to hopefully not having a console that looks like a bedpan but I guess we’ll just have to wait on that. June is a few weeks away and I’m sure the month will hold all sorts of news for us all.

What do you think? Are you more interested in the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

