Tech Hangover: The upcoming Xbox Series X is an absolute unit

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.



Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

There’s a been a bunch of news and leaks circling around the upcoming Xbox Series X and now we have some concrete proof on what Microsoft has in store for us.

This is it. After months of teaser trailers, blog posts and even the occasional leak, we can finally reveal firm, hard facts on Xbox Series X. We visited Microsoft’s Redmond WA mothership in the first week of March, we saw the unit, handled it, played on it and even constructed it from its component parts. – EuroGamer

So essentially TikTok is censoring posts on the platform, something they’ve said they would never do.

The makers of TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing app with hundreds of millions of users around the world, instructed moderators to suppress posts created by users deemed too ugly, poor, or disabled for the platform, according to internal documents obtained by The Intercept. – The Intercept

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department suffered a cyber-attack on its computer system, part of what people familiar with the incident called a campaign of disruption and disinformation that was aimed at undermining the response to the coronavirus pandemic and may have been the work of a foreign actor. – Bloomberg

Yikes, that’s a big bill. Sure, it’s not going to put a dent on Apple’s bottom line, but still, that’s a big chunk of change.

French antitrust authorities ordered Apple on Monday to pay a 1.1 billion euro ($1.23 billion) fine for anti-competitive behavior. – CNBC

The previous version of Powerbeats was already a solid option. Now with longer battery life and a cheaper price point – sign me up.

Apple’s Beats brand is launching the new Powerbeats 4 earbuds. They’re actually just called Powerbeats without a number tagged onto the end. Like past versions, these use a neckband design, though the cable now runs behind the ear. – The Verge

So yea, this whole Coronavirus thing is officially a big deal.

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures said it is making its movies available to watch at home while they are still in theaters, a massive change from Hollywood’s long-established business model that could upend the industry if other studios follow suit. – WSJ

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

