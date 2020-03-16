Many popular household items on Amazon are out of stock as delivery times increase

As many of us practice social distancing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), online shopping is on the rise, with many hoping to get a variety of household items delivered directly to their homes. According to Amazon, this has caused the online giant to see shortages in many products, while also increasing shipping times due to demand.

A quick search on Amazon will show that many items, like hand sanitizer and bottled water, are available in limited quality, with Prime shipping times increase to nearly five days on many of these products. In regards to hand sanitizer, many of the first-page results are now low-ranked options that are questionable, at best.

Amazon notes in the blog post, “As COVID-19 has spread, we’ve recently seen an increase in people shopping online. In the short term, this is having an impact on how we serve our customers. In particular, you will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories. You will also notice that some of our delivery promises are longer than usual.”

The Jeff Bezos company joins a growing amount of businesses affected by COVID-19. For example, Grubhub just last week announced it would be making changes in the short-term to help out privately-owned restaurants and Apple is waiving Apple Card payments for March for anyone that wants the assistance.

Have you tried to shop on Amazon in the past week? Have you noticed these increased shipping times and sold out products? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.