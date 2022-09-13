GoldenEye 007 is coming to Switch with online multiplayer

It’s been 25 years since GoldenEye 007 came out on the Nintendo 64. Now, players will get to experience one of the most iconic first-person shooters ever with online multiplayer through Nintendo Switch Online.

For more seasoned gamers, like myself, one of the first introductions we had to first-person shooters was GoldenEye 64. You’d sit in the living room with your friends and fight over who got to use the good controller.

Now, it’s coming to the Switch with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. And better yet, it’ll have online multiplayer, so you won’t have to fight with your friends for the best controller anymore.

In addition to being added to the Nintendo Switch Online, GoldenEye 007 is also making a surprising debut on Xbox Game Pass. So even if you don’t have a Switch, you can get your hands on this classic soon.

It should be noted that the Xbox version is getting improved 4K visuals and 60 FPS, but will not be getting the multiplayer option.

Nintendo is also adding a bunch more Nintendo 64 gems to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack lineup. The service is adding three Mario Party games, Pokémon Stadium, Excitebike 64, and more over the next year.

Image: Nintendo

We didn’t get an official release date for when GoldenEye 007 will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch or Xbox Game Pass. In fact, Nintendo didn’t share release dates for any of the new Nintendo Switch online games.

All we know is that a few of the games are coming this year. The rest are scheduled for sometime next year.

If I had to guess, I would say that GoldenEye 007 is more likely to come out next year, but the company could surprise us.

