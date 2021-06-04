Facebook says Donald Trump’s suspension will last for two years

Donald Trump has been suspended from Facebook since the January 7 attacks on the US Capitol and now we know exactly how long he will be suspended.

According to a new post from the social giant, Donald Trump’s suspension will last for two years, starting from January 7. The two-year period is the highest level of suspension that can be handed down from the company’s new “enforcement protocols.”

Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year.

This decision comes just weeks after the Oversight Board upheld Facebook’s suspension, but noted that Facebook wasn’t following its own policies. Meaning, it either needed to put a timeline on the suspension or ban him permanently from the platform.

Once the two-year period is up, Facebook notes it will turn to experts to see if “the risk of public safety has receded.” Personally, if you have to question if an elected official’s posts will cause harm to literal human beings, a ban seems more appropriate, no?

