Trump has apparently abandoned Truth Social since it launched

Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform officially launched a couple of weeks ago and immediately experienced some technical difficulties. Now, it looks like Trump has basically abandoned the platform and hasn’t posted a single thing since its launch.

An original report from Axios initially revealed that the former President had yet to use his Truth Social platform. Instead, Trump has been spending his time speaking with various news outlets about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Popular Information’s Judd Legum later confirmed that Trump had yet to post anything on Truth Social. The only post that is on the former President’s Truth Social page is the initial post that he shared during the initial beta period.

Trump has not posted a single time on HIS OWN SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORK, Truth Social, since its launch on February 21. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 3, 2022

At this point, it seems pretty intentional that Trump has yet to post any updates on Truth Social. With his recent talking points and television appearances, posting his thoughts on Truth Social would almost guarantee that news outlets talk about the site, increasing its popularity.

But maybe that’s not what the former President and his Twitter-clone social network want right now. After all, the site launched with some pretty significant technical issues. Maybe Trump and his team don’t want to promote the site further until they fix some of those issues.

Nevertheless, it hasn’t been the cleanest launch for Trump’s social network. Maybe Truth Social will eventually get it together so Trump can get his social media fix since he is still banned from both Twitter and Facebook.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: