Trump is suing Facebook, Twitter, and Google over claims of censorship

Known suer and loser, former President Donald Trump, is planning to sue Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a class-action lawsuit, reports Axios.

So why is he exactly suing? In response to the January 6 insurrection, Trump was kicked from both platforms over risks of inciting violence. During the ongoing war between the right and Big Tech, the right alleged that internet platforms censor conservative views. The former President is a firm believer of that too.

The lawsuit, filed in partnership with the America First Policy Institute, will seek punitive damages and a call to “an immediate halt to social media companies illegal shameful censorship of the American people.” Axios also reports that Facebook and Twitter declined to comment on the matter.

A class-action lawsuit is an interesting choice here because Trump would be able to sue the two tech CEOs on behalf of a larger group of people that he argues have been censored by biased policies.

Throughout his career, Donald Trump has sued a lot of people, but rarely has he won a judgment or even taken a case to trial, so it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

