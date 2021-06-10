One of Trump’s fanboys, who attacked the US Capitol Building in January, found himself part of another terroristic plot. The Texas man just pleaded guilty to plotting to blow up an Amazon data center in Virginia.

According to The New York Times, Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, of Wichita Falls, Texas, was recently arrested in a sting operation by the FBI. An FBI agent posed as a dealer of C4 and other contraband. When Pendley thought he was picking up tools to use to blow up an Amazon facility, he was instead arrested and charged with a malicious attempt to destroy a building with an explosive.

Officials were warned of these attacks by a concerned citizen after they found suspicious activity on an online forum called MyMilitia.com. The FBI then conducted an investigation, and through various contacts and agents, set up a sting operation to catch Pendley.

This wasn’t the first time that Pendley was involved in terroristic activities, either. Officials say a look into his Facebook page revealed that Pendley was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol Building on January 6. Though he claimed to have not entered the building, he did say that he took a piece of glass from a broken Capitol Building window.

The latest planned attack on the Amazon data centers is much more meticulous and thought out than the disgrace that happened in Washington, DC earlier this year.

Pendley had detailed plans with vast amounts of knowledge about Amazon’s facilities. He also felt confident that if successful, this attack would “kill off about 70 percent of the internet.” This is considerably scary, as so much of the internet does rely on Amazon’s data centers.

Fortunately, this planned attack was thwarted way before it could be executed. Luckily, Trump’s supporters are generally not the Einstein’s of our generation, so they tend to make significant mistakes. Still, it’s scary to think that there are people like this out there.

