Elon Musk now owns 9.2 percent of Twitter

Elon Musk now owns a sizable chunk of Twitter, according to a 13G filing noticed first by Bloomberg News.

That’s interesting in light of Musk’s recent musings about Twitter, on Twitter, but the more interesting part? He finalized the stock purchase before he decided to run a poll about free speech on Twitter.

The filing was released by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday. That’s two weeks after Musk asked his Twitter followers to vote on whether Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech or not. His followers didn’t think so, with 70.4-percent saying ‘No’.

The timing of that poll, which was two weeks after the 13G filing required by the SEC, now seems to be in bad faith and typical Elon shitposting.

It seems that Musk himself doesn’t think “a new platform [is] needed?“, just for him to have a hand in deciding things on the existing one.

That stake, which is held by Musk’s Trust, is worth a whopping $2.89 billion, based on Friday’s closing price of Twitter’s stock. His holdings are what’s known as a passive stake, which means this is a long-term investment for Musk.

That could mean more involvement in Twitter, especially at shareholders’ meetings. It could even mean a future buyout, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Would a buyout make sense? I mean, Elon Musk has been in hot water for his tweets before. It’s also not the first time he’s tweeted provocatively after making some money moves.

He also had to settle with the SEC in 2018 for his tweets, which ended up with him no longer being Tesla’s chairman.

