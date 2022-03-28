Elon Musk apparently thinks he can make a better social media site

Your next social media platform might be coming from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. But don’t hold your breath.

Okay, once you finish laughing, you did read that correctly. During his weekend shitposting on Twitter, Musk mused about free speech with a poll, and asked if Twitter “rigorously adheres to this principle?”

Seventy percent of his followers (or anyone that saw his poll) say no, which isn’t surprising. His response after the poll was finished was “Is a new platform needed?”

As with most Musk tweets, this one is a stinker. I mean, just because you disagree with the moderation of a private company that you’re on, it doesn’t mean you need a different platform.

If he really thought that, he would have stood on the corner outside of his house shouting it into the ether, instead of tweeting to his 79.4 million followers.

We’re not holding our breath for this new platform. Musk has a history of deliberately provocative statements on Twitter.

It’s not like he doesn’t benefit from Twitter’s sometimes judicious safety team either. Back in 2018, cryptocurrency scammers were using variations of Elon’s name to push their scams. Twitter started insta-locking any accounts that changed their display name to show Elon’s name.

Can the cult of personality around Elon Musk actually create a social site that sticks around? Recent history from other sites would suggest no.

Truth Social, Gettr, Parler, and From the Desk of Donald J Trump are all in varying levels of disarray or even defunct, mere months after their launches.

