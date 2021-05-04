The MyPillow guy supposedly stuffed a million dollars into his failed social media site

It’s time for another installment of the ongoing saga that is Frank, the social media site for right-wing nutjobs created by a right-wing nutjob, Mike Lindell of MyPillow fame.

This time around, it’s not the staggering hypocrisy of a free speech platform where you can’t say “fuck” or take the Lord’s name in vain, it’s the staggering amount of money that Mr. MyPillow stuffed into the site, to begin with.

A leaked Zoom call between Mike (who we’re going to refer to as MrPillow henceforth) and his IT team shows that he poured nearly a million dollars into hardware for the site, which was created by relative unknown Johnston Howse, who promise “Best in Class Broadcast Media Networks” while using a quickly-created Squarespace site to advertise.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spent nearly a million bucks on his failed "Frank" speech platform, according to a leaked Zoom call with his IT team. pic.twitter.com/ebLM1Z9ej0 — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) May 3, 2021

That million dollars bought nine hefty Dell PowerEdge servers, each with huge amounts of SSD storage. Is that for what? Video storage? Image storage? The bill also only covers hardware and the initial setup.

The actual costs of running his soon-to-be-failed-if-its-not-already social media site for ‘conservative views’ are likely in the region of 10x that, with database costs, SaaS middleware, app development, and IT running costs all adding to that total.

The focus on owning your own hardware makes sense though, as no existing cloud provider would touch his site, or would shut it down eventually as Amazon Web Services did to Parler after it noticed the users engaging in illegal activity. Oh, and he cheaped out on the hardware too, sure he went brand-name heavy with Dell but it’s all refurbished gear. That’ll be fun with the number of storage drives he bought.

Maybe keep some of your money for your lawyers fees, MrPillow, you’re going to need it.

