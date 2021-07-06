GETTR had many of its verified accounts hacked shortly after it launched

GETTR, the newest social media site created by associates of former US President Donald Trump, was hacked on its first day, hours after the launch. According to the man claiming responsibility for the hack, the site still has multiple unresolved security issues.

The hack took over many of the more popular verified GETTR accounts, most of which were former President Trump’s aides. The official GETTR support account was also taken over, as was founder Jason Miller’s account.

All of the accounts hijacked had their display name changed to “@JubaBaghdad was here 🙂 ^^free palestine^^”.

Image: KnowTechie

It wasn’t just ex-governmental aides that had their accounts taken over, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, a current sitting member of Congress, pro-Trump broadcaster Newsmax, Sean Parnell, Harlan Hill, and Steve Bannon all had their accounts compromised with the same pro-Palestine message.

While the hack only lasted an hour or so on Sunday morning, GETTR still has some security issues according to @JubaBaghdad, the hacker that did the attack. The original bug took him “roughly 20 minutes” to get control, but he can still scrape user data from individual accounts, as reported by Business Insider.

It’s not just hacks that are an issue for GETTR, as the lax moderation policies are being targeted by trolls, with some social justice thrown in.

QAnon followers were looking forward to having a place to spew their wild conspiracy theories, but the QAnon hashtag has been co-opted by trolls using it to post pornographic cartoons and other lewd images. That’s going to get the app booted from the App Store, unless the founder does something.

