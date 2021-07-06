What is GETTR and how do you sign up for it?

It’s not easy to be politically right-of-center on social media these days. “Cancel culture,” “woke” people, and all the rest, you can barely post for fear of being called a Nazi, right?

Well, here’s your chance to be on a social site with like-minded people, with GETTR, founded by former US President Donald Trump’s former senior advisor, Jason Miller.

While former President Trump does not have a verified account on GETTR, maybe he’ll join if he thinks there will be enough of an audience for him. If you’re interested in the “non-bias social network for people all over the world,” here’s how to sign up.

Here’s how to sign up for GETTR

If you’re itching to be on a social media site that might align with your views, here’s how to see what’s going on in GETTR. Head on over to gettr.com. Once you recover from how close to Twitter it seems, click on Create Account at either the top right or bottom right Enter your desired username, email, password, and birth year. Apparently, your birth year won’t be shown publicly, and your username has to be between 5 and 15 characters

Enter the verification code that will be sent to your email You’ll get some handy suggestions of who to follow Oops, clicking on most of the menu options also brings up the post dialog. I’m sure someone will fix that.

That’s it, now you’ve signed up for GETTR. If you decide you want to delete your account for any reason, GETTR doesn’t appear to have an easy way to do so.

You’ll have to email either privacyrights@gettr.com or privacy@gettr.com. That said, we tried sending an email to privacyrights and the email bounced.

