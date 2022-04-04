Twitter is finally adding the ability to copy specific text on Android

If you use Twitter on Android, you likely know the pain of trying to copy specific text. The app lets you copy the full text of a tweet. But you can’t select specific parts of the text to copy. It looks like that might finally be changing.

A new upcoming feature in the Android Twitter app was recently spotted by hidden feature extraordinaire Jane Manchun Wong. In a tweet, Wong shared an image of selecting only a specific part of a tweet to copy or share on the app.

As you can see from the image Wong shared below, the feature looks similar to selecting text on any other Android app.

Twitter for Android is finally working on the ability to select text on Tweet pic.twitter.com/xoqYwc7aeL — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 2, 2022

Presumably, you tap and hold the text in a tweet to bring up the selection window. Then you can adjust the selected text with the two on-screen buttons to choose the exact text you want.

This is a feature that has been missing on the Android Twitter app for some time now. iOS Twitter users can already select text on the app, following the tradition of app developers focusing more on the iOS version of their apps.

But it looks like Android users might finally get at least one feature to help bring the app up to par with the iOS version.

It’s unclear exactly when, or even if, this feature will make its way to Twitter for Android. But hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

