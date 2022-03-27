How to hide Instagram likes on all posts

When using social media platforms like Instagram, other people’s opinions could easily sway your own. For those of us with poor taste, perhaps that’s a good thing. Even so, you can always hide Instagram likes if you prefer.

Wisdom of the crowd isn’t effective when the crowd consists of trolls, shut-ins, and Russian bots. Luckily, Instagram provides the option to not only disable like counts on your own posts but to conceal those on others as well.

The time to take back control of your perceptions has arrived. Let’s discuss how you can hide Instagram likes all across the platform.

How to hide likes on your Instagram posts

At this stage, Instagram doesn’t allow you to hide likes on your own posts with the desktop site, so you’ll need to use the mobile app.

Here’s how to hide Instagram likes on your posts using the mobile app:

Create a new post and tap Advanced settings right before posting

Image: KnowTechie

Switch on Hide like and view counts on this post

Image: KnowTechie

And there you have it, you’ve now hidden likes on your own posts. Keep reading below to do the same for others’ posts.

How to hide Instagram likes on other people’s posts

Hiding likes on the posts of other users is as simple as flipping a switch. The setting is available on both the desktop site and mobile app, so you can enable the feature regardless of how you access the platform.

Hiding likes on the Instagram Desktop site

Here’s how to hide likes on other people’s Instagram posts using the desktop site:

Go to Instagram and click your Profile icon Select Settings Click Privacy and Security Switch on Hide Like and View Counts in the Posts section

Hiding likes on the Instagram mobile app

Here’s how to hide likes on other people’s Instagram posts using the mobile app:

Launch the Instagram app and tap your Profile icon

Image: KnowTechie

Tap the Menu (hamburger) button and select Settings

Image: KnowTechie

Go to Privacy > Posts

Image: KnowTechie

Switch on Hide Like and View Counts in the Likes and Views section

Image: KnowTechie

Hide Instagram likes to create a better online experience

Hiding Instagram likes is a great way to enjoy content without public opinion influencing your own.

If you find that hiding like counts isn’t enough, then we have one additional tip that everyone should keep in mind when scrolling online. Avoid the comments. Just don’t look at them. They are never good.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: