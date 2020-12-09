Here’s how to use the iPhone 12 Pro to measure someone’s height

One of the big differences between the cameras on the iPhone 12 range is the LiDAR sensor added to the Pro and Pro Max models. This sensor partly improves on portrait photos, and also with capturing better low-light images, but that’s not all it can do.

See, LiDAR stands for Light Detection And Ranging, so it’s really a depth/length sensor. Self-driving cars use it to help with navigation and your iPhone 12 Pro can use it to measure almost anything.

Here’s how to measure someone’s height with your iPhone 12 Pro

Open the Measure app on your phone Point the rear camera at the person being measured (and make sure they’re fully in frame Wait for the line to appear above their head that estimates their height Tap on the shutter button if you want to save a picture including the measurement to your Camera Roll

How cool is that? Never have to worry about squirming kids or mismeasuring someone’s height ever again. It can even get a relatively close measurement while the person is wearing a hat, but we recommend taking it off if you need accuracy.

It’s not just people you can measure though, the iPhone 12 Pro is perfect for measuring furniture in the showroom to see if it’ll fit through your doors, or figure out the square footage of your rooms or walls when you’re planning to decorate.

What do you think? Plan on using this iPhone 12 Pro feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

