OPPO Find X8 series renders leak reveals all color options

OPPO is hosting an event to release the Find X8 series on October 24, including the vanilla Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro. While the company hasn’t teased much information about the lineup besides the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, leaks and rumors about the Find X8 series are popping up online.

The latest one reveals the design and color options of both Find X8 series members through leaked renders.

Folks over at AndroidHeadlines and trusted leaker Evan Blass shared the official-like renders of the OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro.

OPPO Find X8 series leaked renders reveal colors and design

The report reveals official-like renders of the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, providing a closer look at the design and color options. The OPPO Find X8 will be available in four shades: black, white, blue, and pink.

Meanwhile, the Find X8 Pro will be available in three traditional colors: black, white, and blue.

The images reveal that both OPPO Find X8 models have nearly identical designs. At the front, there is a flat display with thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout in the center for the selfie camera.

The back panel features a circular module with four cutouts for camera sensors. The midsection of the camera module features a Hasselblad logo.

The leaked images also showcase the alert slider and the power and volume buttons on the sides. The Pro edition includes an additional Quick Capture button.

It sports a capacitive design and a linear motor and behaves similarly to the Camera Control button introduced with the iPhone 16 series. It will provide a quick way to take photos.

According to the report, the Find X8 is somewhat smaller, with a 6.6-inch display, and the Pro has a larger 6.78-inch screen.

The screens may appear flat, but they actually have a slight micro-quad-curved shape. The Find X8 series will also reportedly feature a 5,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

OPPO will launch the Find X8 series in China first and later bring the phones to the global market.

