OPPO Find X8 series finally gets a release date

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OPPO has finally decided the release date for the next generation flagship smartphones, the Find X8 series. Over the past few weeks, OPPO has been teasing the Find X8 line, offering us a sneak peek at the improvements over the previous generation flagship.

The company has now officially announced that it will debut the Find X8 series devices later this month. Let’s check out the release details of the OPPO Find X8 series.

OPPO Find X8 series is launching next month

OPPO announced on Weibo that the Find X8 series launch event will take place in China on October 24. The company has also revealed that the devices will use MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Image: OPPO Weibo

Although the post provides no other information about the devices, OPPO has previously hinted that the Find X8 will feature a flat display with thin bezels. However, word on the internet is that the Find X8 Pro will feature a curved display instead.

Both models are also rumored to use OPPO’s new Glacier Battery technology, which provides higher capacity in the same size as a lithium-ion battery.

Moreover, the Find X8 series is reportedly said to support magnetic attachments like a magnetic power bank and a 30W wireless charging pad. It will have 10x zoom cameras.

Besides likely going on sale in China shortly after their launch, OPPO has already revealed its plans to bring the phones in Europe as well. However, the company has yet to provide a date for a wider release.

While OPPO is unveiling the Find X8 series later this month, the Find X8 Ultra won’t be joining them. However, rumors say that the device will arrive somewhere between January and March.

OPPO is also expected to reveal the Find N5, a foldable device that will replace the Find N3 by March next year. Going by the previous trend, the Find N5 will come as the OnePlus Open 2 to global markets, which is expected to happen in Q1 2025.

Are you excited for the OPPO Find X8 series? Are you looking forward to buying one? Let’s discuss more in the comments, down below, or reach our to us via Twitter and Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news