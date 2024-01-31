Samsung rolls out new Quick Share, but it’s a little broken

Samsung’s new Quick Share app debuted with the Galaxy S24 series, which was only limited to the latest flagship Android handsets. However, the Korean company is now widely rolling out its new Quick Share app through the Galaxy Store with Google’s Nearby Share support.

Now, the new Quick Share app is available with two notable improvements – the file size limit has been extended when sharing files through a QR code or sharing with contacts. The limit is now 5GB, up from 3GB.

The biggest addition is the integrated support for Google’s Nearby Share. However, it appears the update doesn’t disable the existing Nearby Share integration for existing users, making it a bit broken right now.

At the CES 2024, Google announced its Nearby Share and Samsung’s Quick Share are merging under the “Quick Share” banner.

However, it looks like Samsung is initiating the first step towards the merger with this update.

Although Samsung was already ahead with the Galaxy S24 series, launched earlier this month. The new Galaxy handsets came preloaded with the updated Quick Share with the Nearby Share support.

In order to make it work, you need to sign in with both your Samsung and Google accounts, and you also need to update the Quick Share agent, which is now rolling out through the Galaxy Store.

In terms of changes, Samsung’s file-sharing app isn’t limited to Galaxy devices anymore after the Nearby Share integration. It now supports content sharing with third-party Android devices.

The upload limit has also been increased from 3GB to 5GB for single files when using a QR code or sharing with contacts.

The prominent leaker, Mishaal Rahman, has pointed out on X/Twitter that the new update doesn’t disable the existing Nearby Share integration on One UI on older Galaxy devices as it has on the Galaxy S24 series.

That said, some users have claimed that Nearby Share integration isn’t working on older Galaxy devices just yet, which leads us to believe that further updates are coming to complete the process.

