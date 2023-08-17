Google Nearby Share inches closer to AirDrop with new feature
Nearby Share is about to get a bit quicker.
Google’s Nearby Share has provided phenomenal support to Android users that use NFC to share files between devices, and it might just be the closest competitor to Apple’s AirDrop on Android.
Google even officially launched Nearby Share on Windows over a month ago.
That said, Google’s Nearby Share is not as convenient and seamless as Apple’s AirDrop. However, Google is likely making a move to make it slightly better.
Google is working to improve Nearby Share
Recently, a number of Android users noticed Nearby Share targets on Android’s share sheet.
One of those users shared a screenshot with prominent technology journalist and Android expert Mishaal Rahman, who took the liberty of sharing the image on X, formerly Twitter.
As you can see in the image, a few Nearby Share targets are listed on the share sheet, including what looks like a Pixel Tablet and Legion 5 PC.
The difference is, until now, you had to tap Share >> Tap Nearby Share >> Select from a list of devices >> Tap Send. However, the targets are now appearing on the share sheet, making sharing easier by eliminating a step.
While AirDrop users have to choose an option before they can share with AirDrop-enabled devices on the screen, Nearby Share shows compatible devices as soon as you hit the Share button.
One might even say this new feature puts Android’s Nearby Share ahead of Apple’s AirDrop.
Although a number of Android users have reported seeing Nearby Share targets on the screen, Google is yet to roll out the feature widely. But, hopefully, it will roll out to more users soon.
