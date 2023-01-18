How to unlock Bluetooth on your Stadia controller

When Google ended Stadia in January 2023, many wondered what would come of their old Stadia controllers. Fortunately, the company pushed a last-minute update so your Stadia controller could live on.

Google updated the Stadia controller to add Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, meaning you can pair and use the controller with compatible Bluetooth LE products.

This update overrides Google’s original proprietary WiFi connection for its Stadia devices. It replaces that with the more common Bluetooth connection, so you can use the controller even after Stadia’s demise.

You do have to install an update for this feature, but the process is pretty simple. Here’s how to do it.

If you want to take advantage of this update, you’ll need to install it before December 31, 2023. The update will not be available after that.

The update process is pretty simple. You only need a computer with Google Chrome version 108 or later, a USB cable, and your Stadia controller.

Press and hold the Stadia button on your controller until the light turns on Plug your controller into your PC with the USB cable Navigate to stadia.google.com/controller in Google Chrome Follow Google’s on-screen instructions to install the update



Google’s prompts will take you through a couple of additional steps, including unplugging and plugging the controller and a couple of various button presses.

Once completed, you will have successfully updated your Stadia controller. Now you can connect the Stadia controller wirelessly to any Bluetooth LE device.

To pair, hold the Stadia button and the Y button for two seconds until you see a pulsing orange light. Then find the Stadia controller on the Bluetooth list of whatever you’re connecting to, and you’re good to go.

Your controller lives on with Bluetooth

Image: Google

This is a really nice Stadia controller update from Google. Unfortunately, Stadia didn’t work out how the company planned, but at least we can still use the controller.

Even better, you were likely completely refunded if you originally purchased the controller from the Google Store. So, now you have a free Bluetooth controller that you can use whenever you want.

