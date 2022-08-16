Inflating your tire repeatedly can get old quickly, but not when you have the powerful Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator and portable air compressor.

Come August 18, you can grab it for $84.97 instead of $129.97 in Amazon’s deal of the day.

This robust air pump is a must-have for ball-based sports, road trippers, cyclists, drivers, and owners of anything that bounces or moves on wheels.

Thanks to its powerful X-series built-in high-performance chip, it produces 2X faster inflation and can quickly inflate tires producing 32L/min airflow.

Other key features of the Fanttik X8 Apex Tire Inflator

14s is all it takes to pump up one road bike tire (0-45PSI) and less than six minutes to pump up one 205/55 R16 car tire(0-36PSI).

The Fanttik X8 APEX has an LCD dual-screen display that shows real-time pressure readings and preset values that you can select.

Image: Amazon

Comparatively, it also features a Manual Mode that allows you to manually set pressure values up to 150psi. Again, it uses a smart auto-stop mechanism to ensure you don’t overinflate your tire.

It supports 4+N Smart Modes with presets for bicycles, motorcycles, balls, and cars, including new-energy brands like Tesla. Of course, it’s easy to operate too, even if you’re a beginner.

With a 7,800mAh rechargeable battery, the Fanttik X8 can provide a wireless runtime of up to 40 minutes, allowing you to inflate your tires when needed.

This air pump comes with a 2-mode LED light allowing you to inflate and change tires even in low-light conditions.

Image: Fanttik

On top of that, a 5V/3A USB-C input and a 5V/2A USB-A output port transform this inflator into an emergency power bank for your phone. As a result, these ensure you never get stuck when your tire or battery goes flat.

Measuring just 8.5×3.25×3.25 inches and weighing 4.2 ounces, the Fanttik car tire pump is so compact and lightweight that it can easily fit in your car, bicycle rack, or backpack.

It comes in a sturdy pack that protects your device against the weather or accidental drop. In addition, it also helps you organize your other car tire accessories in one place.

Amazon’s deal of the day gets this highly-rated tire inflator down to just $85

Image: Fanttik

Notably, for one-day only, August 18, 2022, you can get the amazing Fanttik Tire pump for $84.97 instead of $129.97, saving you a whopping 34.6% off.

Remember, for 24 hours only, you can save $45 on the Fanttik air pump and kiss goodbye to flat or leaky tires. Click the button below for more info.

