Supreme now sells burner phones for some reason

Supreme has a pretty good racket going, with weekly drops of branded gear that sells out in seconds without fail. This week, Supreme released the “Supreme Blu Burner Phone,” a barely-functional phone that’s totally aimed at hypebeasts and resellers and no one else.

The $60 device sold out in seconds online, and the signature red color also sold out near-instantly at the Brooklyn, NY store. It’s already being flipped for prices exceeding $150 on sites like eBay.

The candy bar design harks back to when the iPhone was still just a twinkle in Steve Jobs’ eye. It makes calls, sends SMS, and has a shitty camera for taking pics you wouldn’t accept from any phone nowadays. None of that matters though, as it has the Supreme logo on it. This is the brand that sells chopsticks or a literal brick, and the fans and resellers lap it up.

Made by Blu, exclusively for Supreme, the handset would probably be $20 if it wasn’t for the logo:

3G connectivity

2.4-inch screen

VGA rear camera

Up to 32GB of storage via microSD card (with a 16GB microSD included)

Some games like a Candy Crush clone, FM radio, audio player and Bluetooth round up the mix

Oh, and dual-sim slots in case you want to keep your hypebeast number separate from your main one

At this point, Supreme could take a dookie in a red bag with Supreme on it and charge $50, and it’d still sell out in seconds. I guess they really do have the Supreme moneymaker…

