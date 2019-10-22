Entertainment
Verizon customers will get Disney+ free for a year
Well, some Verizon customers at least…
It’s not every day you get something free from Verizon, but that day has come. All new and existing Verizon Wireless Unlimited customers, new Fios customers, and new 5G home internet customers will all get a year of Disney+ for free when it launches on November 12.
That’s some pretty sweet news.
Verizon is giving some customers a year of Disney+ for free
Verizon is giving a year of Disney+ to a pretty large percentage of its customer base, giving them access to all 600+ shows that will be on the service when it launches.
This should give Disney+ a solid foothold on the number of subscribers it will have at launch, and no doubt they’ll be hoping that people keep their subscription after that year is up.
Verizon has said that customers will be able to activate and watch Disney+ on any platform, not just on Verizon’s own services:
- Verizon Wireless customers on Unlimited, new Fios home internet and 5G Home Internet customers are all eligible
- This deal will inflate Disney+’s subscriber count right out of the gate
- Disney+ launches on November 12
- The subscription is normally $6.99 per month
- This is similar to Apple’s deal for a year of Apple TV+ for anyone who buys a new Apple device
If you’re an eligible Verizon customer, you can sign up on Verizon’s Disney+ page.
