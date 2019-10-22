Verizon customers will get Disney+ free for a year

It’s not every day you get something free from Verizon, but that day has come. All new and existing Verizon Wireless Unlimited customers, new Fios customers, and new 5G home internet customers will all get a year of Disney+ for free when it launches on November 12.

That’s some pretty sweet news.

Verizon is giving a year of Disney+ to a pretty large percentage of its customer base, giving them access to all 600+ shows that will be on the service when it launches.

This should give Disney+ a solid foothold on the number of subscribers it will have at launch, and no doubt they’ll be hoping that people keep their subscription after that year is up.

Verizon has said that customers will be able to activate and watch Disney+ on any platform, not just on Verizon’s own services:

If you’re an eligible Verizon customer, you can sign up on Verizon’s Disney+ page.

