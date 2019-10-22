10 of the best-selling PC gaming monitors Amazon buyers can’t get enough of

When you’re building your gaming battlestation, most of the thought goes into what goes on inside your PC case. That’s only part of the equation though, with your PC monitor potentially being the difference between landing that no-scope headshot or getting shot instead.

Amazon is a treasure trove for reviews of high refresh rate monitors, perfect for gaming, so let’s see what the most purchased ones are.

Here are 10 of the best gaming monitors, as chosen by Amazon shoppers

Whether you prefer the colors of IPS, the response rates of TN or the contrast of VA, we’ve got you covered.

Nixeus EDG 24″ 1920 x 1080 AMD Radeon FreeSync Certified 144Hz Gaming Monitor

Nixeus had the first gaming monitor certified for an AMD Freesync range of 30-144 Hz, and they’re back with the updated version.

Now, the $210 NX-EDG24 supports Freesync on both DisplayPort and HDMI, all with the same 30-144 Hz range. That means buttery-smooth gaming. Don’t worry if your graphics card is from Nvidia, as it’s also certified compatible with G-Sync on the DisplayPort input.

ASUS ROG Swift PG278QR 27” Gaming Monitor 1440p 1ms 165Hz DP HDMI G-SYNC

This 27-inch, 1440p monitor from Asus uses a TN panel for a super-low 1ms response time and up to a 165 Hz refresh rate. All that means is that you’ll have the best chance of smooth gameplay from your PC, with the addition of G-Sync for variable refresh rates matched to your GPU’s power. Sweet.

It’s currently $500, so you won’t break the bank while you upgrade your visuals.

LG 34UC89G-B 34-Inch 21:9 Curved UltraWide IPS Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC

Maybe you want to get on that ultrawide tip, which is great for immersive driving sims or RPGs. LG has some of the best on the market, and this $550 34-inch model with a 2560 x 1080 resolution, curved IPS panel and 144 Hz refresh rate ticks all the right boxes.

When you’re tired of carving up the competition, you can be super productive, as the 21:9 aspect ratio lets you put two normal-sized app windows side-by-side. It’s like having two monitors, but with no bezels in the middle. Sweet.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor – AW2518H

The first of the 240 Hz refresh rate monitors on our list, this $400 Alienware 25-inch monitor would look great on any desk. It’s got a 1080p resolution, with 1 ms response rate, and a TN panel to achieve that 240 Hz refresh rate. It’s also equipped with RGB accent strips because your battlestation deserves all the customizable lighting you can get.

G-Sync gives this monitor variable refresh rate goodness for buttery-smooth gameplay, or you can get a Freesync equipped version for $300.

Samsung 49-Inch CRG90 Curved Gaming Monitor

Look, nothing screams “disposable income” than a $1,300 49-inch ultrawide. It’s the PC monitor equivalent of an 85-inch 8K TV, and you want one. It’s got a 120 Hz refresh rate, AMD Freesync 2, and HDR.

It’s a whopping 32:9 ratio, with a 5120 x 1440 pixel count. Whooo. That’ll give your graphics cards a workout. It’s also got an inbuilt USB hub, something you’ll need for peripherals because there won’t be any space left on your desk to put your PC.

BenQ ZOWIE XL2546 24.5 Inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Pick up the CS:GO Pro’s monitor of choice, with the 240 Hz BenQ ZOWIE. It’s got a 24.5-inch screen that’s tweaked for clarity during movement, and the dynamic contrast system ensures that you’ll never get caught out by someone hiding in the shadows.

It even comes with a hood, so your LAN buddies can’t see your screen to cheat, or to stop outside light reflecting off the screen when you’re trying to pop molly. It is almost $500 though, so make sure you really need that edge.

ASUS MG28UQ 4K/UHD 28-Inch FreeSync Gaming Monitor

Maybe you’d rather sacrifice frame rate for more pixels. If so, this 28-inch Freesync equipped monitor from Asus is a good bet.

The 4K resolution gives a max of 60Hz via DisplayPort, and the adaptive refresh rate from Freesync means you’ll get smooth gameplay even when your framerate drops. Even better, it’s under $330, giving you cash to spend upgrading other peripherals.

ViewSonic XG2402 24 Inch 1080p 1ms 144 Hz Gaming Monitor with FreeSync

You might not think of ViewSonic as a first choice, but there’s a lot to like on this $230 24-inch monitor.

There’s 1080p resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response rate, and Freesync – everything you need for a competitive esports monitor. With 176 ratings and an average of 4.5 stars, the monitor’s already a winner – are you?

MSI Full HD Non-Glare 1ms 1920 x 1080 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

This 144 Hz monitor from MSI has a curved screen for better immersion, and a VA panel for a mix of quick response time and a quality contrast ratio.

For $210, there are not many monitors on the market that can hold a candle to this in the arena. It’s also got an integrated, slide-out headphone hanger for when you want to take a break from grinding out of Silver rank…

ASUS ROG Strix XG258Q 24.5” Gaming Monitor Full HD 1080P 240Hz

It’s not really a surprise that most of the monitors on this list come from Asus, they are the “Republic of Gamers” for a reason.

This $400, 24.5-inch, 240 Hz panel gives you all the gamer cred you need, with little flairs like Asus’ ROG projection logo showing everyone just how much you spent on your monitor. It’s got G-Sync compatibility for buttery smooth frames, and all the RGB you can shake a glowstick at.

Now you know what the best monitors to choose are, and as GI Joe would always say on Saturday mornings, “knowing is half the battle.”

What do you think? Interested in a new monitor? Have any of your own recommendations? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

