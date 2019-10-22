Borderlands 3’s first major event, Bloody Harvest, launches this week

Borderlands 3 is getting ready to launch its first major event later this week, Bloody Harvest. It is, of course, Halloween themed.

Luckily, you will not have to only play during Halloween to experience the event, as it will be available from October 24 through December 5.

Check out the Borderlands 3 Bloody Harvest trailer here

As you can see from the trailer, you’ll be facing a new badass boss, Captain Haunt. In addition to a new boss to wreck, there will be a new player skins for each character, a new weapon charm, new weapons and more that players can unlock through playing.

There is also a new debuff present in Bloody Harvest, called Terror, that will lower many of your stats if you are touched by an enemy.

I’ve been kind of torn about the inclusion of live events in Borderlands 3. One thing I love about the series is being able to play it when and how you want. Timed events add a certain level of pressure that I don’t love, but even so, that has become the nature of many games to keep numbers up, so it makes sense to see it here, as well.

What do you think? Plan on hopping on to Borderlands 3 to participate in Bloody Harvest? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

