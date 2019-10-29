Lyft now has a $20 a month plan called Lyft Pink that offers 15% off on all rides

Lyft just simplified its membership plan, with the new “Lyft Pink.” $20 a month gets you 15 percent off all your Lyft rides. Seems like a good deal for anyone who uses the ride-sharing app regularly, right?

This also replaces the existing (and confusing) “All-Access Plan” that Lyft has been using for about a year.

You can now spend $20 a month to get 15 percent off all your Lyft rides

If you’re a heavy Lyft user, this is probably the subscription you want. You might not even need to be a heavy user, as anyone who spends $135 a month on their Lyft account would save some money with this $20 a month plan. With Lyft banking on its future as a subscription, is this enough to tempt users away from its main rival, Uber?

More about the new Lyft Pink service:

All car trips taken in the subscription month will get the 15 percent discount

Users will also get three complimentary bike and scooter trips per month

Priority airport pickups, random discounts and upgrades, and some occasional waived fees also come with the subscription

If you want to sign up for Lyft Pink, head on over to their website and sign up for updates. The waitlist will open later today. Membership will then roll out nationwide over the rest of the year.

