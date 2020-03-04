Hulu with Live TV is now available on the PlayStation 4

If you were bummed out to see PlayStation Vue shut down, good news, as Hulu with Live TV is coming to meet your live TV demands on a PlayStation 4 console near you.

For those not familiar, Hulu‘s Live TV option gives users a selection (60+) of live TV channels, as well as a subscription to Hulu’s streaming platform, free of ads. The service starts at $54.99, no small fee, but can run even higher if you add on additional channels.

That price tag is similar to what PlayStation Vue used to cost, so for those that have been without a live television option on their console, this should be an easy transition. Now, PlayStation 4 users that use their console as a full media center have the choice between Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV – also similarly priced.

Many people seem to enjoy Hulu’s TV options, so if you are looking for a new entertainment option to have on your PS4, this is definitely worth checking out. To check it out, just download and open the main Hulu app on your console and the new feature should show up as an option.

What do you think? Are you interested in Hulu with Live TV on your PlayStation 4? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: