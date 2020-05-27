Spotify is finally getting rid of its 10,000 song limit

If you listen to a lot of music, Spotify is probably one of your go-to sources. It features a huge library of songs and podcasts to enjoy, but if you’re one of those people that like adding a bunch of stuff to your Spotify library “just in case” you’ve probably come to realize that a limitless selection of music doesn’t mean a limitless library.

That’s because Spotify has always maintained a 10,000 item limit on your library. Well, that is, until now, as Spotify has now lifted that restriction, allowing users to add as many songs to their library as they want. Previously, when you would reach the limit you’d be hit with a prompt telling you “Epic collection, my friend. There’s no more room in Your Library. To save more, you’ll need to remove some songs or albums.

Personally, I can’t imagine having that many songs in my library and I listen to music constantly, every day, but you do you. It should be noted that this update does not change the offline listening limit, which remains at 10,000 items in Spotify. You are also limited to 10,000 in a single playlist.

Spotify notes that people have been requesting this feature since 2014, so it’s good to see that the company is listening to requests, though it’s unclear what took them so long to make the change.

What do you think? Have you ever reached the limit in Spotify? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: