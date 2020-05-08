This new Spotify feature will show you when people start a song at the same time

With over 280 million monthly users on Spotify, it’s safe to say that there’s a good chance someone else is listening to a specific song at the same time as you. Now, Spotify is rolling out a new website that shows just how frequently two people start listening to a song at the same time.

Called “Listening Together”, the website will show a world map and you can pan around it finding pins that indicate two people that started a song at the same time. It’s honestly really cool, and helps bring into perspective just how many people there are out there using a service such as Spotify.

The website will not show the actual users, as that is surely a breach of privacy, but it does make me wish that Spotify would introduce a similar feature where you could opt-in to such a feature. How awesome would it be to make new friends this way? Like, imagine loading up an absolute bop on Spotify and getting an alert that someone halfway across the world was firing up the exact same song at the exact same time.

C’mon, Spotify. Make it happen. Hell, take it a step farther, make it a dating thing. In my personal experience, music has almost always been a deciding factor in how successful a relationship will be.

