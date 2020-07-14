Spotify is introducing Podcast charts to help you find your next favorite podcast

Finding a new podcast to listen to can be hit or miss. With all the options available out there, finding something that speaks to you can prove to be a little difficult. Thankfully, Spotify is going to try to sort that out for you with the introduction of podcast charts.

Here’s how it’s going to work. There will be two charts—one for trending podcasts and one for top podcasts. Trending podcasts will be based on how quickly a podcast gains new listeners. The Top chart will include 200 of Spotify’s most popular podcasts and then broken down by region and categories like tech, business, and comedy.

On the flip side, relying on these charts isn’t always a good thing because, in most cases, these charts can be gamed and taken advantage of. Meaning, people have ways of tricking the algorithm into thinking a podcast should be top on the list. However, Spotify says they have systems in place that detect fraudulent activities, and anyone who abuses the charts will be removed from the platform.

As someone who’s always on the hunt for new podcasts listen to, these charts from Spotify is long overdue. Podcast charts will be made available in 26 countries, including the US, Mexico, the UK, Brazil, and Germany. Spotify says both of these charts will be updated daily.

