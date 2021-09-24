If you bought the new iPhone 13 or iPad, do this now if you use Apple Music

Did you just recently get your hands on a new iPhone 13 or one of those new shiny iPads? If you did, well, you have some work cut out for you if you use Apple Music.

According to MacRumors, Apple is warning users that they may not be able to access their Apple Music catalog or settings after restoring from a backup.

But the good news is that Apple already has a fix and it shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes to complete the update. Here’s what you need to do:

Go to Settings Select General Tap on Software Update Hit Install Now

The update notes the update is for general security purposes and doesn’t make any mention of Apple Music, but this Apple Support document leads us to believe that it’s bundled in there too.

Only the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, sixth-generation iPad mini, and ninth-generation iPad are affected by this bug. Thankfully, Apple says this new update should do the trick for Apple Music users.

