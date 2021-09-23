How to put your COVID-19 vaccination card on your iPhone’s Home screen

If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ll probably want a way to show that record when needed. Some states have digital versions that can be added to Apple Health or soon, even your Wallet, but for the rest of us, taking a picture of the vaccination card is the way to go for now.

The thing is, iOS doesn’t have an easy way to pin an image to your Home screen. We’ll show you how to use the Shortcuts app to create a link to the picture of your vaccination record, so you can pin that to your Home screen.

Here is how you can add your COVID-19 vaccination record to your iPhone’s Home screen

iOS doesn’t have a simple way to pin an image to your Home screen, but we can use the Shortcuts app to create a link that can go on your home screen. Take a picture of your vaccination card with the Camera app Launch the Photos app Tap on the Albums tab, then on the ‘+’ icon to create a new album. Name this something relevant, like Vax or COVID-19 While in that new album, add in the picture of your vaccination card that you just took Now launch the Shortcuts app Tap the ‘+’ icon to create a new shortcut Tap on Add Action, type Find Photos in the search bar then Tap on Find Photos from the list Tap on Add Filter then Tap on where it says Recents and pick the album name you created earlier (ours was Vax) Search for Set Brightness in the bottom search bar, then Tap on it to add it as the next step Set it to 80% or higher Search for Show Result and Tap on it to add it as the next step Tap on Results and change it to Photos Search for Set Brightness in the bottom search bar, then Tap on it to add it as the next step Set it to 50% or so Tap the Play icon at the bottom right corner to test the Shortcut If it worked and showed your photo, you can Tap the Share icon at the bottom right, and then Tap on Add to Home Screen

Now you’ve got your vaccination record easily accessible through one tap.

If you would prefer a verifiable digital copy of your vaccination record, go to VaxYes and follow their simple steps to get a digital copy that you can add to the wallet on your smartphone.

