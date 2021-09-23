Connect with us

How to put your COVID-19 vaccination card on your iPhone’s Home screen

If you need quick access to your vaccination card, this might save you from hauling around your physical card.
iphone home screen
If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ll probably want a way to show that record when needed. Some states have digital versions that can be added to Apple Health or soon, even your Wallet, but for the rest of us, taking a picture of the vaccination card is the way to go for now.

The thing is, iOS doesn’t have an easy way to pin an image to your Home screen. We’ll show you how to use the Shortcuts app to create a link to the picture of your vaccination record, so you can pin that to your Home screen.

Here is how you can add your COVID-19 vaccination record to your iPhone’s Home screen

iOS doesn’t have a simple way to pin an image to your Home screen, but we can use the Shortcuts app to create a link that can go on your home screen.

  1. Take a picture of your vaccination card with the Camera apppicture of vaccination card in ios

  2. Launch the Photos app

  3. Tap on the Albums tab, then on the ‘+’ icon to create a new album. Name this something relevant, like Vax or COVID-19make an album in ios photos app

  4. While in that new album, add in the picture of your vaccination card that you just took

  5. Now launch the Shortcuts app

  6. Tap the ‘+’ icon to create a new shortcut siri shortcuts for google search

  7. Tap on Add Action, type Find Photos in the search bar then Tap on Find Photos from the list ios shortcuts find photos option

  8. Tap on Add Filter then Tap on where it says Recents and pick the album name you created earlier (ours was Vax)ios shortcuts find photos filter

  9. Search for Set Brightness in the bottom search bar, then Tap on it to add it as the next stepios shortcuts set brightness

  10. Set it to 80% or higherios shortcuts setting brightness to 83 percent

  11. Search for Show Result and Tap on it to add it as the next stepios shortcuts show result

  12. Tap on Results and change it to Photos

  13. Search for Set Brightness in the bottom search bar, then Tap on it to add it as the next step

  14. Set it to 50% or soios shortcuts full steps for the vax image show

  15. Tap the Play icon at the bottom right corner to test the Shortcutios shortcuts test button

  16. If it worked and showed your photo, you can Tap the Share icon at the bottom right, and then Tap on Add to Home Screenios shortcuts share icon

Now you’ve got your vaccination record easily accessible through one tap.

If you would prefer a verifiable digital copy of your vaccination record, go to VaxYes and follow their simple steps to get a digital copy that you can add to the wallet on your smartphone.

