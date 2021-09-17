Well, this was inevitable. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max are experiencing shipping delays into early October, reports CNET.

Preorders for the phone opened early Friday morning, and roughly an hour later, Apple has pushed back the release dates of several iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max iPhone models to early October. Apple’s shipping window is now Oct. 6-11.

As expected, one of the phones seeing its most significant delay is the new 1TB storage option of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But essentially, most of these newer iPhones are getting the same delayed treatment, but mainly all the Pro Max models.

Of course, delays are always expected in 2021, but we’re not used to seeing them so fast after the preorder window is opened.

Apple’s newest iPhones will be available for purchase on Sept. 24. However, there’s a possibility that you could still reserve a phone for pickup or delivery on launch day at an Apple Store or a carrier.

If this is any silver lining, I have never preordered an iPhone in my life. I show up at the Apple Store and buy it on launch day, and if they don’t have it, I go to my mobile provider and get it. If you have to wait longer for the phone, that’s not the end of the world either.

