TunesBank Apple Music Converter review: Convert Apple Music files to MP3 for offline listening

The TunesBank Apple Music Converter application lets Apple Music users convert Apple Music files to MP3, WAV, FLAC, and M4A for playback offline.

This article reviews TunesBank and its features to help you find the best way to convert Apple Music files to mp3 or other formats.

Why do you need TunesBank?

Apple Music offers one of the best online music libraries with exciting features and a user-friendly interface. However, you can’t download and transfer Apple Music files to other unauthorized devices, such as MP3 players, iPod Nano, or the PS4.

The reason is that Apple uses Apple’s Fairplay DRM to encrypt songs to M4P format so you can only play Apple Music tracks on authorized iOS/Android devices with the Apple Music app or a computer with iTunes.

That’s why you need a third-party application such as TunesBank Apple Music Converter to convert Apple Music songs to MP3 for offline listening.

What are the top features of the TunesBank Apple Music Converter?

Convert any iTunes file: you can convert the following files using TunesBank: M4P, AAC, M4A/M4B audiobooks, M4V, AA and AAX audiobooks, etc.

You can convert iTunes files to any of the following formats you prefer: MP3, M4A, AAC, FLAC, AC3, AU, and AIFF.

The converted files can be played offline anytime without an Apple Music subscription.

TunesBank removes DRM from Apple Music and converts them to DRM-free audio formats, helping you to share the files and play on any device.

Read and keep ID3 tags and metadata: the converted files will keep information such as: titles, artist, album, year, genre, bitrate, codec, sample rate, channels, and audiobook chapter information.

5-10X Higher conversion speed: you can convert a four-minute Apple Music songs using TunesBank in less than 50 seconds without quality loss or losing any information.

TunesBank automatically loads music from iTunes including Apple Music songs, playlists, albums, iTunes purchased, music videos, audiobooks, etc.

24/7 support: In case you encounter any problems regarding using the app or activating your license, you can get all the help you need from TunesBank Support.

TunesBank Free version and pricing

In this part of the TunesBank review, we evaluate the free version, subscription plans, and payment methods available for the media converter.

Convert your iTunes media for free

TunesBank Apple Music Converter offers a 30-day free trial period before switching to paid plans. During this period, you can convert iTunes audio files, Apple Music, and audiobooks for free. Moreover, the trial version will allow you to test the app yourself.

However, you can only convert the first three minutes of any file during the trial version. So, if you want to use the app to its full potential, we recommend purchasing a TunesBank license.

As shown in the picture below, after you install the TunesBank app on your computer, you’re granted 30 days of free file conversion.

Images: TuneBank

TunesBank packages and their price

You can install TunesBank on both Windows and Mac devices. However, the price is the same on either operating system.

TunesBank offers two packages: Personal License and Family License. Whichever you choose, you’ll get a 7-day money-back guarantee from the app developers.

Image: TunesBank

The price and features of TunesBank Personal License

The application offers the following features on the Personal package at a $39.95 price tag:

Lifetime license

Lifetime free upgrades

License for one PC or Mac computer

The personal package is the best option for people who only need to convert their iTunes files on one device. However, if you need to convert iTunes files from different Apple IDs on more than one computer, check out the next option.

TunesBank Family License price and features

You can purchase a Family License from the TunesBank Store at $79.95. This package offers all the features of the Personal License, but it allows you to use the same license on five PCs or Macs instead of one.

The family license is definitely the best choice if you and your family or friends want to share TunesBank. Note that if five people were to use the Personal License, they had to pay $40 each. However, using the Family License each person’s share will be reduced to only $16.

How can I pay for my TunesBank License?

You can acquire the product license from over 195 countries. The following payment methods are supported by the TunesBank Store:

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

American Express

Wire Transfer

Direct Debit

JCB

Diners Club

Discover

U Kash

7 Eleven

User-testing TunesBank

In this part of the TunesBank review, we show you how to download and install the application on Windows PC. Furthermore, we’ll demonstrate how to convert files using TunesBank.

Note that the installation process is almost the same and pretty straightforward on a Mac. In addition, the user interface is exactly the same on both operating systems.

How to download and install TunesBank on Windows

TunesBank is compatible with Windows 7 and later versions of Windows. Click here to navigate to the TunesBank website. Then, follow the instructions below to download and install TunesBank:

Click the Try It Free button as shown below to download TunesBank for Windows. Then, the Windows app will start downloading automatically.

Image: TunesBank

When the download is completed, run the installation file.

First, you have to select the language, then click OK.

Image: KnowTechie

Next, you have to agree to the License Agreement. Click the I Agree button to proceed.

Image: KnowTechie

Select the directory where you want to install TunesBank. Then, click Install.

Image: KnowTechie

Wait for the installation to complete. Keep your PC connected to the internet during installation.

Image: KnowTechie

Once the installation has completed, restart your computer to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Now, you can launch TunesBank on your PC.

How to convert files using TunesBank; is the app user-friendly?

Now that you’ve installed TunesBank, let’s test the app to see how it works. Follow the instructions below to convert Apple Music files using TunesBank:

In the first place, you have to download the files you want to convert using iTunes. Then, close iTunes and launch the TunesBank app.

As you run the program, you can see all your iTunes media songs and playlist will automatically load in TunesBank.

Images: TunesBank

Select the songs that you want to convert.

Extra Tip: creating a playlist will make allow you to select all the files at once.

Image: TunesBank

Select the output preference. You can convert Apple Music to seven formats with the quality of your choice. Additionally, you can select one of the output profiles by selecting the options in the Output Format list.

Image: TunesBank

Meta Data: you can edit the Meta Data if you want to. Just click the Meta data button as show below to modify the track information.

Image: TunesBank

Now, select the output folder location on your PC.

Image: TunesBank

Now, click the Convert button at the bottom of the TunesBank window to start converting your files at maximum speed without sacrificing quality.

button at the bottom of the TunesBank window to start converting your files at maximum speed without sacrificing quality. After the conversion is completed, TunesBank displays the converted files as demonstrated below. You can view the files on your File Explorer by clicking the View Output File button in front of any sound file.

Image: TunesBank

All in all, working with TunesBank is intuitive and user-friendly, especially due to the UI which mimics the iTunes user interface. The music files were converted at a reasonably fast rate, and you can use them indefinitely without Apple DRM restrictions.

TunesBank review conclusion

Before giving TunesBank our final verdict, let’s recap the merits and setbacks of the app.

The positive points of TunesBank

User-friendly interface and easy operation

Users can convert any iTunes/Apple audio files into seven different formats

Reasonable pricing with lifetime license and support

Comprehensive and reliable customer support

Available on both Windows and Mac computers

The negative points of TunesBank

The free trial version only converts the first three minutes of any file

In conclusion, the TunesBank Apple Music converter is a great application that we strongly recommend. The app compensates for the most annoying setback of iOS devices and Apple Music, which is not being able to play files on any application other than iTunes.

You can convert AAC, M4A, and other Apple Music files to formats such as MP3, FLAC, and other formats. The myriad of advantages of TunesBank outweigh the single setback of the free version discussed above; hence, many users have left 5-star reviews.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post.