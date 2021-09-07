Apple
Apple will hold its iPhone 13 event on September 14 – here’s what to expect
New iPhones and Apple Watches are expected.
Well, it’s finally here. The date for Apple’s next hardware event is upon us and it’s coming soon. Announced today, Apple will hold the event at its Cupertino campus again on September 14 at 10:00 AM PT. You’ll be able to watch the event on Apple’s website.
So what should we expect from the latest Apple event? Well, the iPhone 13 is obviously the star of the show. If recent reports are true, then expect improved cameras (as usual) and possibly even limited satellite functionality, allowing for emergency calls without needed cell coverage.
That claim seems further bolstered by the teaser video dropped this morning that shows a night sky. This could point to more night photography functionality, as well, but we’ll have to wait and see.
We should also expect to see new Apple Watches during the event, but you might have a hard time snagging one, as the new design is causing some production issues according to reports.
Regardless, it’s good to see that Apple’s event is back on schedule, after being delayed last year due to COVID-19. Will supply issues still be present this year? We’ll have to wait and see.
